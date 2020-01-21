‘Those protecting against Citizenship Amendment Act are dogs and monkeys’: BJP leader

BJP leader ignited controversy by saying that the people who protest against Citizenship Amendment Act can be called monkeys. BJP West Bengal general secretary Sayantan Basu has called the protesters ‘dogs and monkeys’.

” If you have problem with the word dog, you can call them monkeys. There is absolutely no problem about that. But we will call them dogs.

Sayantan Basu came in support of BJP MP Soumitra Khan who earlier called the protesting intellectuals as ‘Mamata Banerjee’s dogs’.

” Those who shouted the slogan ‘CAA CAA chi chi’, they got Rs.500 each. But such slogans are not being given any more, as the money did not reach in time”, said Basu.