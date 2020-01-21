Veteran congress leader Kapil Sibal,”Modi and Amit Shah are a drag on Indian democracy”

Veteran Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, on a scathing attack on the powerhouse duo of NDA govt, Modi and Amit Shah said, “Modi and Amit Shah are a drag on Indian democracy”.He was referring to the nationwide uprising against the amended citizenship law against the pivotal IMF move yesterday lowering Indian GDP of the current fiscal year to the lowest ever 4.8 percent. This is viewed as the single-biggest drag on its global growth forecast which may last two years.

“Protests of people, young and old, across India (sic: who can’t be recognized by the clothes they wear) Reflect that the duo Modiji and Amit Shah are a drag on Indian Democracy,” Kapil Sibal was quoted as saying. Former PM Manmohan Singh left the office during which GDP grew 6.7 percent each year and was projected to reach 7.8 percent in 2018-19 by IMF.