Misdemeanour Court in Umm Al Quwain has imposed a fine of Dirham 50,000 on an Asian expat for selling his WiFi connection to his neighbour. The accused was caught in last December after a anti-fraud coordinator of a telecom company in the emirate find out his illegal business.

The accused has illegally installed a booster for his internet connection to sell WiFi service to his neighbours. This is illegal as per the Federal law.

The accused admitted his crime in the court.