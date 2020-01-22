Actress Shama Sikander’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Shama, who has become a household name from the TV serial Ye Mere Life Hai, is once again in the limelight for new photos. Her fans are very fond of their glamorous pictures and now gone viral in the social media.

Significantly, she keeps sharing her pictures on her Instagram account flaunting her vital statistics in gym, western, Indian, swimsuits outfits of her trip.On doing a little investigation of Shama’s Instagram account, it is known that she has about 1.6 million (1.6 million) followers on the platform.

Shama Sikander began her career on the big screen with small parts in Prem Aggan (1998, Hindi) and Mann (1999, Hindi) before landing a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part (2002, Hindi). She first gained significant recognition on television as the title character Pooja Mehta in the popular Sony TV drama Ye Meri Life Hai (2003-2005).