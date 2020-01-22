Arjun Reddy actor reveals that he was raped during his childhood

South Indian actor Rahul Ramakrishna has revealed that he was raped during his childhood. The actor ho rose in to fame for his performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo revelaed about the sexual abuse that he suffered through Twitter.
” I was raped during childhood. I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself”, he tweeted.
— Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 20, 2020
” Everything hurts”, he again tweeted.
— Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 20, 2020
” I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief. Teach your men to be nice. Be brave and break societal conditioning. Be nice”, he again wrote on Twitter.
— Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 20, 2020
Thank you all for the tremendous support. Your kind words have helped me more than anything else. I request all of you to closely guard your children and look out for sudden behaviour changes- they aren’t equipped with enough skills to communicate the horrors they survive.
— Rahul Ramakrishna (@eyrahul) January 22, 2020
