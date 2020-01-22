DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Arjun Reddy actor reveals that he was raped during his childhood

Jan 22, 2020, 11:20 pm IST
South Indian actor Rahul Ramakrishna has revealed that he was raped during his childhood. The actor ho rose in to fame for his performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Ala Vaikunthapuram Lo revelaed about the sexual abuse that he suffered through Twitter.

” I was raped during childhood. I don’t know what else to say about my grief, except for this, because this is what I seek to know about myself”, he tweeted.

” Everything hurts”, he again tweeted.

” I live with the crime perpetrated upon me. There is never justice. Only momentary relief. Teach your men to be nice.  Be brave and break societal conditioning. Be nice”, he again wrote on Twitter.

