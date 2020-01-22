‘Congress and opposition parties are abusing Hindus’, says Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra accused that Congress and other opposition parties are abusing Hindus in the name of protests.

“We are observing how the environment is being vitiated by the opposition parties in the name of protests against CAA and NPR. To protest is a democratic right but taking the cover of protests, Congress and other opposition parties are abusing Hindus,” Patra said.

” Two days back former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that a coalition government was formed in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena as Muslims had said that BJP is their biggest enemy. This means that Congress party forms the government only by asking Muslims but not consulting Hindus,” he said.

“NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said a few days back that Muslims can say where their ancestors’ graves are but Hindus cannot say where their ancestors’ last rites took place. AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also claimed that Muslims ruled the country for 800 years and constructed many monuments and questioned what is it that the Hindus have done,” he added.

” I will say what the Hindus have done. The Hindus have made this country tolerant and a great civilisation”, claimed the BJP leader