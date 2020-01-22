DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Disha Patani sets the temperature soaring by her latest photoshoot: See pics

Jan 22, 2020, 11:53 pm IST
Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the pet of netizens. It is because the pretty actress always find time to share her hot and sizzling photos on social media.

Disha Patani is one of the fittest and sexiest actress in the Bollywood film industry and the actress is known to be fitness freak. The pretty hot actress recently shared some photos on social media platform which will make your jaw drop.

Disha Patani’s new film Malang is getting ready for release. The film will be released on February. Disha Patani is now busy in shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and she has also bagged Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhe’.

@beyonce got me like ? #malang??

