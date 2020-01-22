Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar in the early hours of trading. As per the market experts the easing crude oil prices and positive opening of Indian share market has supported the upward rally of Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 71.17 and then rose to 71.16 and last settled at 71.18 registering a gain of 3 paise against the US dollar. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.21 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has rose by 0.13% to reach at 97.65.