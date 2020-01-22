Free parking space allowed in UAE: Details inside

A free parking space per apartment was announced for the residents of Dubai’s Al Khail Gate community. This was announced by the management of the residential area. Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai in 2018 introduced the paid parking space in the area.

All drivers have to pay Dh4 per hour and a maximum daily fee of Dh32 per 24 hours to park in the area.

“Those who signed their contracts in January will receive the free parking space,” a customer service agent from the management confirmed to a UAE daily.