‘Humraah’ teaser from Disha Patani-Aditya Roy’s Malang is out : Watch Here

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer ‘Malang’ is making the audience go gaga over it with amazing promotional tricks. Be it the character posters, video songs, trailer, teaser, promo songs and whatnot… These all are making the movie buffs to keep an eye on it. This movie has Anil Kapoor as the baddie and Kunal Khemu in another important role. After releasing a romantic song from the movie, the makers are again making us awestruck with the promo of “Humraah…” song.

This song shows off both Aditya Roy Kapoor and Disha Patani enjoying warm moments in a seashore. We need to wait until tomorrow to witness the whole song. Just 24 hours more!!! We will wait… Disha! Malang is being directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Jay under Luv Films, T-Series and Northern Lights Entertainment banners and is distributed by Yash Raj Films banner.