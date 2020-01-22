‘India consider all religions as equal and hence is secular’: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajanth Singh claimed that Indians consider all religions as equal and that is why the country is secular. Indian has never become a theocratic state like Pakistan because as per Indian values all religions are same and equal. He said this while addressing the NCC Republic Day camp.

“India said we would not discriminate among religions. Why did we do that? Our neighbouring country has declared that their state has a religion. They have declared themselves a theocratic state. We didn’t declare so,” said Rajnath Singh.

” Even America is a theocratic country. India is not a theocratic country. Why? Because our saints and seers did not just consider the people living within our borders as part of our family, but called everyone living in the world as one family”, the union minister added.