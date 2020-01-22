Interpol issues blue corner notice against Swami Nityananda

Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against Swami Nityananda. The information was bona fide by the Gujarat police. Swami Nityananda has an ongoing rape case against him during the trials of which he fled India. Local police registered a case against Swami Nityananda after two women in his ashram went missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police KT Kamriya said: “Interpol has issued a blue corner notice against Swami Nityananda”.Police said after the information on Nityananda is passed on to Interpol a red corner notice will be issued soon. Interpol issues blue corner notice to locate and identify a criminal who violates the criminal law of its member nations. Red corner notice is issued for the spot arrest of the criminal in any of the member nations.

A previous disciple of Nityananda alleged the walking-god kidnapped two of his daughters to an ashram at Karnataka. However, those two women posted a video claiming they came to the ashram at their own will and no force or coercion was exerted to them.