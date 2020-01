In football Bengaluru FC defeated Odisha FC by 3-0 in the India Super League football at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

For the hosts Deshorn Brown (23′), Rahul Bheke (25′) and Sunil Chhetri (61′) scored goals. By this victory the Bengaluru FC again seated in the top of the point table with 25 points from 14 matches.

Odisha FC is in the fourth place with 21 points from 14 matches. While ATK and Goa FC are in the second and third position with 24 points from 13 matches.