Kashmiri youngster’s leisurely play becomes viral, Builts a snow car

Jan 22, 2020, 04:08 pm IST
A car sculpted with snow has won the hearts of tourists and locals alike in Kashmir. What was a leisurely play of Zubair Ahamed eventually transformed into a really scaled version of Volkswagen’s Beetle.

Tourists travel long distances now to enjoy the sculpture and to pose for a selfie with snow car in the background. Humbled by the viral attention Zubair said he would like to again built sculptures that amuse every one.” I will begin with a ‘Taj Mahal’ soon, ”  said Zubair smiling.

