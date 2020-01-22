Kashmiri youngster’s leisurely play becomes viral, Builts a snow car

A car sculpted with snow has won the hearts of tourists and locals alike in Kashmir. What was a leisurely play of Zubair Ahamed eventually transformed into a really scaled version of Volkswagen’s Beetle.

Tourists travel long distances now to enjoy the sculpture and to pose for a selfie with snow car in the background. Humbled by the viral attention Zubair said he would like to again built sculptures that amuse every one.” I will begin with a ‘Taj Mahal’ soon, ” said Zubair smiling.