Mohanlal-Jackie Chan’s movie ‘Nair-San’ to begin shoot soon : Report

According to reports,Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and popular Hong Kong martial arts hero Jackie Chan will be teaming up for the movie Nair San. The groundwork for this project is on and the shooting is expected to commence soon, reports the Times of India.

Reports are that the film will be based on the life of freedom fighter Ayyappan Pillai Madhavan Nair, popularly known as Nair San among the Japanese. Mohanlal will be playing the title role in the film.

Jackie Chan has earlier acted in a Chinese-Indian film called Kung Fu Yoga, with actors Disha Patani, Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. The film was directed by Stanley Tong.

It may be noted here that reports about Nair San emerged as early as 2008 but there was little news on this until now. Jackie Chan has a huge fan following in the state.