Monalisa’s video song from ‘Ziddi Aashiq’ goes viral : Watch Here

Sexy music video of the song ‘Utaar Ke Dupatta’ features Pawan Singh and Monalisa. The sexy video song is from Bhojpuri movie ‘Ziddi Aashiq’ which is directed and produced by Ramakant Prasad.

The film stars Pawan in lead role and Monalisa in opposite role. ‘Ziddi Aashiq’ also stars Deep Srestha, Tanushree Chatterji, Rehana, Bandini Mishra, Heera Yadav and Sima Singh. To know more about Pawan Singh and Monalisa starrer hit Bhojpuri sexy video song ‘Utaar Ke Dupatta’ from ‘Ziddi Aashiq’ watch the video.