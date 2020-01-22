Morphed Tanhaji video likens PM Modi to Shivaji,Kejriwal to Villain : Watch Here

A morphed video clip depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chhatrapati Shivaji, Union Home Minister Amit Shah as his trusted military commander Tanhaji and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as the villainous character from Ajay Devgn’s Bollywood film has surfaced, causing a row ahead of the high-stake Delhi assembly polls.

Notably, the video clip came into circulation days after a book comparing PM Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji had caused a huge furore in Maharashtra. The book was written by a Delhi BJP leader.

The morphed video, first posted on Twitter handle Political Kida, depicts Kejriwal as villainous Udaybhan Singh Rathod (a Mughal fort keeper) from the film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

It shows a sequence from the film with the faces of PM Modi, Shah and Kejriwal superimposed on the faces of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Tanhaji and Rathod, respectively.

As the controversy raged, the BJP has distanced itself from the video clip, saying it was nowhere related to the party, and that it will never back comparison of anyone with Chhatrapati Shivaji- the 17th Century founder of the Maratha empire.