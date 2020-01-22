NCC cadets will hold Republic Day parade in JNU campus for the first time

For the first time the Jawaharlal Nehru University will witness Republic Day parade. On January 26, NCC cadets will be participating in the 70th Republic Day celebrations in the campus This was announced by the . university’s Vice-Chancellor Dr. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.

“JNU is also gearing up to celebrate the Republic Day. This year, for the first time, the NCC cadets of the University will be participating in a parade at the venue of flag hoisting during the Republic Day celebrations at JNU”, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar tweeted.

The university has witnessed massive attack against the students and teachers by masked goons on On January 5. Over 40 students, including JNU student union president Aishe Ghosh sustained injuries in the attack.

The Delhi police registered a case against nine people, including Ghosh in connection with the incident. Police also identified 37 people for January 5 violence in JNU. Some ABVP members were also named in the FIR including Komal Sharma.