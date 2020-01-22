Pakistan building deradicalisation camps to lure youngsters to terrorism ; satellite images out

Thousands of young men in Pakistan are being attracted by terrorists and being taken to centres called as ‘deradicalisation camps’,says new report.Sources at the Central government told news agency ANI that the neighbouring country is running dozens of deradicalisation camps and nearly 80 per cent of the people in such camps are below the age of 35.

“There are more than 80 per cent people in these camps who are less than 35 years, while 12 per cent of them are less than the age of 18,” the sources added.These young men are being trained by terrorist groups to exhibit extreme behaviour in the social, religious and ideological domains.

Saying that these people are being trained to disrespect constitutional and social norms and are a risk to society, the sources said deradicalisation is not a one-time effort but a multi-layered process to dilute and sanitise their personal biases.As per updates, the Pakistan Army has also catered to the demands of the Muslim religious fanatics who radicalise the youth.

Reports suggest that each of the ‘deradicalisation camp’ has a capacity to accommodate 700 men and dozens of such camps are present in areas of Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.