Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ will be released again in India: Date announced

The critically acclaimed Hollywood film ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ will again be released in India. The re-release date has been announced by Sony Pictures Entertainment India on Wednesday. The film will be released on February 14,2020.

The film directed by Quentin Tarantino was earlier released on August 15 last year. The film has Hollywood superstars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in the lead role. The film revolves around the murder of actor Sharon Tate and three others at the hands of Manson Family Cult.

The film also has Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, Margaret Qualley, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Emile Hirsch and the late Luke Perry in crucial roles.

The film has got 10 nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards including best film, director, actor and supporting actor.