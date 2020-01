The release date of Hollywood film ‘Ordinary Love’ has been announced. The release date of the romantic drama film was announced by PVR Pictures on Wednesday.

The film starring Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville in lead roles will be released in India on February 14, 2020. The film is directed by Lisa Barros D’sa and Glenn Leyburn. The film is penned by Owen McCafferty.

The film was premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.