Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in loss for third day in a row. The domestic equity benchmark indices has ended lower due to weak performance of banking, metal, oil & gas and power sectors.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 41,115 lowering by 208 points or 0.50%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 12,106 registering a loss of 62 points or 0.52%. 8 of the 11 sector gauges of NSE has ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Service, Infosys, HCL Tech and Bharati Airtel.

The top losers in the market were ONGC, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Asian paints, ICICI Bank, HDFC, and Kotak Bank.