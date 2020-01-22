Tata launches Altroz today, Specs explained

Tata launches its premium hatchback Altroz in India today. The first 2020 launch of the company is meant to fill in its space in the top-end hatchback segment which is presently donned by Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i 20, Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Glanza-more or less the same as Baleno.

The design of Altroz is inspired by the same concepts that define Harrier which Tata names as impact 2.0. The premium hatchback is based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture. The booking of Altroz began three weeks earlier at the second half of last December with a token amount of 21,000 rupees.

All the variants of Altroz, XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ(O) come with BS6 compliant engines. The customers can choose between the 3-cylinder, 1.2-litre, Revotron petrol motor (86 PS and 113 Nm of torque) and the 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre, Turbocharged Revotorq diesel mill (90 PS and 200 Nm of torque). The two engines are being offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox, with no automatic option at present.

The new Altroz features a sporty grille, dual-chamber automatic projector headlamps with LED DRLs, split tail lamps, integrated spoiler, piano black ORVM, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, black contrasting roof and 16-inch laser cut alloy wheels. Inside the cabin of Tata Altroz, you will come across features like 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, a 7-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multifunction steering wheel, fully automatic AC, cruise control, blue ambient light, and 15-litre cooled glove box.

Awarded 5-stars in safety for adults and 3 stars for kids by Global NCAP(New Car Assesment Program) Tata Altroz comes with standard dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and CSC, reverse parking sensors, ISOFIX, driver and co-driver seatbelt reminder, high-speed alert system and impact sensing auto door unlock.

The colour options available for Altroz are High-Street Gold, Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Midtown Grey, and Avenue White.