Terrorists groups planning to carry out terror attack on Republic Day, warns Intelligence agencies

Jan 22, 2020
Intelligence agencies has  warned that Islamist militant organisations are planning to carry out terror attacks on Republic day  in Jammu and Kashmir. This was reported by a national media quoting intelligence agencies. It is reported that the militant groups are planning to carry out attack in Kashmir valley and Jammu.

It is reported that militants from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul Mujahideen are planning attacks.

It is also reported that LeT leader Zahid Nazir Bhat is present at Pulwama in Jammu along with three or four foreign terrorists. Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning attacks under the leadership of Idris, a foreign terrorist and local commander Zahid Manzoor. They are planning attacks on security forces in Rajpora area of Srinagar.

 

 

