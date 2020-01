A video of a ‘Fire fall’ from atop a cliff in America is becoming viral in social media. The video clip was shared by a twitter user @CaliaDomenico on to his handle. The video shows fire falling from the cliff with many users commenting it is lava.

But the firefalls, is actually an ordinary waterfall in Yosemite National park. The Natural phenomenon happens at sunset when sun comes at a particular angle to the cliff, giving the visual splendor.