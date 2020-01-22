These are the top sex trends of the year

Some of the experts reveal the top trends of sex in this year. Follow this to have better sex.

Ruby Stevenson, the education manager at sex education platform Brook: “the choices you make in your sexual life can make a big impact on your whole wellbeing. It’s a reflection of who you are, and being able to express that openly and without shame (from yourself or anyone else) can really help to boost self confidence in other areas of your life.”

Ashley Resch, a sex positivity and fitness Instagram influencer and model: “women should prioritise sexual pleasure the same way we prioritise eating and sleeping. Enjoying a healthy and satisfying sex life is a necessity, it’s self-care. If you treat your sexual pleasure as you would any other priority in life, it’ll be part of your normal routine and something that makes you feel great.”

“Whether it’s solo or partnered sex, carve out time in your day to really enjoy the sex you’re having. It can be easy to squeeze in sex at the end of a busy day, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, blocking out two hours in your calendar to really take your time easing into a sexual mindset and give yourself permission to explore can feel like a very different experience,” she suggests.

“It’s also fun to think of some sexual new year’s resolutions, as a way to reflect on the sex you’re having and encourage yourself to explore things you’ve always been curious to try.”

Peter Saddington, sex and relationship therapist from Relate: “start slowly. Just talk about the things that you like and the things you’ve enjoyed in the past. Sometimes looking at books or material together so you’re using what’s around you to introduce the conversation rather than you bringing it up yourself.”

Gunner Taylor, a Sexpert from AdultFriendFinder: having your desires recognised and understood is crucial.