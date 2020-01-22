This is what Greta Thunberg had to say when asked about “haters”

Greta Thunberg refused to answer a question about dealing with haters at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. Instead, the 17-year-old climate change activist, speaking during a panel discussion with other young climate activists, said that there are things people need to know more about.

“I would like to say something that I think people need to know more than how I deal with haters,” said the Swedish teenager, who has faced relentless online trolling and bullying for her stance on climate change. She and other panelists were asked about haters by the panel host.

Greta Thunberg’s measured response won her a round of applause from viewers during the panel discussion titled ‘Forging A Sustainable Path Towards A Common Future’.

In her remarks after ignoring the question about her haters, Greta Thunberg referred to the IPCC report to talk about global temperature rise and emission levels. “Global emissions of CO2 have not been reduced and that is what we are trying to achieve,” she said.

Here is the video:

Forging a Sustainable Path towards a Common Future Carbon emissions from fossil fuels hit a record high in 2019 – yet another sign that we are betraying future generations who will increasingly need to adapt to a warmer and more volatile world. How can the passion of today's youth activism inspire positive change in behaviours that respect the needs and rights of future citizens?

Her response won her many fans on social media:

First Panel: Moderator: “What can we all learn from all of you about how you deal with the haters?” Greta’s turn: “I would like to say something that I think people need to know more than how I deal with haters…” *Repeats the science like a boss* pic.twitter.com/C29YOUEeTW — Jonathan Cunningham (@JonCunningham_) January 21, 2020

The 50th meeting of the World Economic Forum in taking place in Switzerland. US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed scepticism about climate change, is set to give the first keynote address of Davos 2020 on Tuesday morning.