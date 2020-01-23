Ahead of Republic day, security tightened in J&K

Amid intelligence inputs about presence of terrorists across the border, a multi-layered security apparatus has been put in place to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu will take the salute at the Maulana Azad Stadium here, the main venue of the Republic Day function in the newly created Union Territory on January 26, the officials said.

“Jammu has been divided into different sectors and zones and adequate deployment has been made across the region, especially the venue of the main function where anti-sabotage check is going on besides searches in its peripheral areas,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

He said there are intelligence inputs suggesting possibility of infiltration by terrorists along the International Border and accordingly liaison meetings have been held with the Border Security Force (BSF) and counter-infiltration measures strengthened to scuttle their attempt.

In view of reports of infiltration of a group of terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district early this month, deployments have been made to deal with the threat, he said.

A group of infiltrators were intercepted by the Army in Nowshera sector on January 1, leading to a gunfight which left two soldiers dead.

However, a massive search operation continued for almost two weeks in the vicinity of the gunfight but yielded no result as the infiltrators are believed to have managed their escape.

“As against the previous years, more central paramilitary forces are available with us this time and accordingly deployments have been made keeping in view the threat perception.

“Security along the borders has also been tightened, all the infiltration routes have been barricaded and check posts set up,” he added.

In addition to the deployment, he said police and other security forces are using technology for aerial surveillance to thwart any attempt by subversive elements and anti-national elements to disrupt the Republic Day celebrations.