‘ Don’t follow Jinnah’s path, don’t threaten ‘Bharat’: Union minister to AIMIM leader Owaisi

Senior BJP leader and union minister Giriraj Singh has warned AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi. The union minister said to Owaisi brothers not to threaten ‘Bharat’.

“Mughals and Muslims have ruled for 800 years. They were looters. Don’t try to threaten Bharat. Don’t follow the part of Jinnah, Bharatvanshi has now awakened.”

The Union Minister was responding to the statement of Akbaruddin Owaisi that Muslims ruled India for 800 years and there was no need to prove citizenship.

Owaisi has once on record saying that if security forces are withdrawn the Muslims of this country can destroy the Hindus in fifteen minutes.