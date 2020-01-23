” Every other place is becoming a Shaheen Bagh now”: Bollywood actress Nandita Das warns union government

Bollywood filmmaker nandita Das has warned the union government that everyplace in India will become a Shaheen Bagh. The Bollywood actress-director Das was referring to the protest by women in Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. She was talking at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

” The government are asking those who have been living here for four generations to prove that they are Indians. This is very sad. I think everyone should speak up”, said Nandita Das.

“These are led by students and common people. The youth has created a hope in the country. Every other place is becoming a Shaheen Bagh now, and I think as human beings, we should speak up against these laws,” added Das.