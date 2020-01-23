Facts not to ignore to keep Oral Cancer away from your family

Oral cancer by far is the most common type of cancer which can affect the head and neck region of humans. Statistics data show more than 80 percent of all Head and Neck cancers are Oral cancers. With health advisories on TV channels and the depiction of a frightening cancerous tumour on Cigarette packs and tobacco products all of us at least had an understanding of how painful and debilitating the condition is for the affected. Here you will learn something more about Oral cancer because knowing more will help everyone to keep this dreaded disease away from you and your loved ones.

Oral cancer is an umbrella term for cancers in any of these parts: Lips, tongue, cheeks, the floor of the mouth, hard and soft palate, sinuses, and pharynx (throat). Most oral cancers have their start as a growth or wound that resists the healing. Oral hygiene is very important and toothache may be signalling you more than just to do a root canal or to remove an aching tooth. Oral cleansing before and after sex is a good practice and it is advised to be routinely followed. It has been found that plaque built up also can lead to Oral cancer. If you find red or white spots on the gum line go see a dentist without wasting time. Wounds formed inside the mouth by occasional biting should be cared. If they refuse to heal it is time to visit an oncologist.

Generally, those with a family history of cancers should be very wary of this condition. Adding to that if your face and lips are exposed to sun rays for a long time chances od contacting oral cancer increases considerably. Like all cancers, Oral cancer also has stages associated with its development. The first stage is Tumour followed with Lymph node and Metastasis being the final stage.

In the Tumour stage cancer is surfaced as a persistent growth or ulcer inside the buccal cavity. The stage marks with the size of the tumour and the spread of wound to nearby tissue. Lymph node stage starts when the cancerous cells attack nearby lymph nodes. In the last and the final stage Metastasis (spread to different sites) cancer has spread its tentacles to faraway organs like lungs.

Three main factors should be carefully taken care to reduce risk of Oral cancer :

Smoking and Drinking: Give heed to the health advisory. This disease is extremely painful.

Excessive exposure to Sun: If you have to spend long hours in sunlight use a lip balm with SPF 50. Try to avoid direct prolonged exposure to sunlight if you can.

Family history: If any of your close blood relatives have cancer, be more careful with your lifestyle and drinking and smoking habits.

Do not hesitate to visit an Oncologist if any persistent ulcer or growth is detected inside your mouth or jawline.