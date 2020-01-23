Fans want Shradha Kapoor to marry Varun Dhawan in real life,”I have never seen such a perfect couple”:

The On-screen chemistry of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has become so contagious that their fans want them to get married in real life. During an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Shraddha was asked to respond to a YouTube comment on the trailer of Street Dancer 3D, which urged her to get married to Varun.

“That’s a compliment. It’s so cute,” she said, adding, “We have been getting that a lot, that kind of love. So we want to say thank you to the fans for appreciating us”, the Bollywood beauty replied smiling

Varun responded to the fans’ request with a pinch of caution,” I don’t think that if people are actually very romantically inclined, they can behave like that. Maine kisi patni aur pati ko aise behave karte hue dekha nahi… Pata nahi (I have never seen a husband-wife behave like this… I don’t know),” he said.Varun said it is unhappening to plot an off-screen romance to Onscreen chemistry.