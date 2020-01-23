Fees for this service in Dubai has been reduced by 80% by Sheikh Hamdan

The fees for real estate activities for members of the ‘national Broker’ programme has been reduced. THis was announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan issued the Resolution No.(4) of 2020 for this. it will be published in the Official Gazette and is active from the date of issuance.

The fees prescribed in clauses (11), (12) and (18) of Schedule (1) of the Executive Council Resolution No.25 of 2009 is reduced from Dh.5000 to Dh.1000 for members of the ‘National Broker’ programme, said a statement issued.

The ‘national Broker’ programme was approved by the Dubai land Department and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development.