Forex market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US dollar. As per the market experts the rising crude oil prices, sustained foreign fund outflow and rising demand for US dollar in the global market has weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.21 and then slipped down to 71.22 against the US dollar registering a loss of 3 paise. The Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies has surged by 0.02% to 97.54.