“I don’t change colour of my party to form the government”: Raj Thackeray taunts Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray said that he did not change the colour of his party to form government. The former Shiv Sena leader was provoking his cousin the Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray who form government with the support of Congress and NCP.

Raj Thackeray also informed that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will take out a massive march supporting Citizenship Amendment Act. He said that protests taking place against CAA need to be countered by protests.

” There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside”, said Raj Thackeray.