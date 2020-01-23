India gives sharp reply to Trump’s repeated offer on Kashmir mediation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday ruled out third-party involvement in Kashmir issue and slammed Islamabad for its “double standards”.The edged response is seen as an escalation to the US president’s repeated offering of mediation on Kashmir.

“Our position has been clear and consistent on Kashmir; it is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan. Let me reiterate that there is no role for any third party in this matter,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar while addressing a press briefing.

US President Trump had made a similar offer for mediation in Kashmir four times before. This time it was reported that President Trump first raised the Kashmir mediation to Pak Premier Imran Khan ,even before Khan proposed it. The two leaders met at the sideline of the World Economic Forum at Davos. Trump had said, “We are talking about Kashmir and in relation to what is going on with Pakistan and India and if we can help — we certainly will be helping. We’ve been following that and watching it very very closely.”

The hint of US monitoring the prevailing situation in Kashmir has irked the Indian government followed by the sharp rebuke.