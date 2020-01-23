IndiGo launches new daily flight service to Saudi Arabia from Kerala

IndiGo, the budget carrier will start a new service to Kozhikode International Airport from Saudi Arabia. The Dammam to Kozhikode daily flight service will start from March 10.

The booking for the tickets has been launched by the airliner. The flight will depart from Kozhikode airport at 7.35 am will reach at Dammam at 10.15 . The return flight from Dammam will leave Dammam airport at 11.10 pm and will reach at Kozhikode at 06.10 am.

Indigo will use the Boeing A320 which can carry 186 passengers for operating this daily service. The introduction of the new flights would further consolidate airline’s position in the Middle-East market, IndiGo claimed.