“ It is big shame that the men who sleep in the house under blanket are sending women and children to sit on roads”: Yogi Adityanath mocks protesters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters. While addressing a public gathering Yogi took a jibe at apoopsition parties by saying that men who sleeps in the home under the blanket are sending women and kids to protest.

“What a big crime, men are sleeping at the house under the blanket, and the women are made to sit on the streets” said Yogi.

‘If you ask them why they are protesting they’ll respond that their men told them to sit at protests for money’, Yogi added.

Yogi Adityanath accused that the opposition parties including Congress, SP and Communists are using children for their personal benefits.