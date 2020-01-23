Make In India : India successfully test fires ‘Sarang’ gun ahead of Republic Day

‘Sarang’ gun will prove strategically very important for India to conduct an operation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This cannon can hit about 40 to 50 kilometers without entering the PoK. The 155mm Sarang cannon, prepared by Ordnance Factory Kanpur, has been successfully tested at Khamaria range located in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

India has already inducted K9 Vajra-T, Dhanush and US-made M-777 cannons into the army fleet. The cannon is named after Sarang, the bow of Lord Vishnu. The Sarang is designed by upgrading the 130-mm M-46 cannon. While the M-46 cannon had a range of 27 km, Sarang has a capacity to hit up to 36 km.

According to experts, while 3.4 kg TNT was used in M-46 shells, 8 kg TNT is now being used in Sarang shells. More TNT means more devastation. The Sarang Cannon weighs about 8.4 tons and its barrel length is about 7 meters. This gun has also become semi automatic. This has now made it easier for the crew members to put the shells inside the cannon.