NCC cadets prepare for Republic Day Parade at JNU campus

JNU is all set to celebrate Republic Day after the long-drawn violence and tensions that had taken the campus by storm. The JNU saw a practice parade by NCC cadets in preparation for the upcoming Republic Day. A few days ago the JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar had tweeted to announce that this was the first time that the NCC cadets of the University were participating in a parade for Republic Day celebrations at JNU.

