“NPR and its enumeration won’t be implemented in Kerala”,says CM  Pinarayi Vijayan

Jan 23, 2020, 01:48 pm IST
Government comes to power in the presence of the constitution and not to implement RSS agenda, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He reiterated that NPR and its enumeration won’t be implemented in Kerala.For the census, a person’s date of birth and the details of parents would be avoided as the questions are unnecessary and could lead to NRC.

In the high-level meeting summoned by Union Home Ministry, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana expresses their concerns. Bengal boycotted the meeting. Even though the CM had made it clear that NPR has been halted, controversy erupted as some officials went forward with procedures.

