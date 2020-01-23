Pakistan conducts successful training launch of nuclear-capable ballistic missile

Pakistan has conducted a successful training launch of its surface to surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile named ‘Ghaznavi’. The missile can strike targets upto 290 kilometers.

“The training launch was part of Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command aimed at rehearsing operational readiness procedures during day and night. The missile is capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the army, said in a statement.