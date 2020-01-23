Parineeti Chopra’s vacation pictures from Maldives are a feast to eyes: See pics

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is enjoying her vacation in Maldives. The actress has shared some photos on her social media handle for her fans and followers. The photos are a feast to eyes.
Parineeti Chopra is an Indian actress and singer who appears in Hindi films. Chopra initially aspired to pursue a career in investment banking.
But after obtaining a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School she returned to India during the 2009 economic recession and joined Yash Raj Films as a public relations consultant. Later, she signed a deal with the company as an actress.
Give me some ocean and I am HAPPPYYY!!! Almost my second home Maldives and diving = Perfection ?Thank you, @gili.lankanfushi you are like a home away from home. Thanks @hari_govindaraj I have never eaten better food. Thanks Shazu and everyone at the resort. Thanks @makeplansholidays for introducing me to these gems ?
