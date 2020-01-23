Policemen climbs to snake infested well to rescue puppies: See pic

A photo shared on twitter is winning the hearts of netizens. The photo shows the detail of how a policemen climbed inside a well infested with snakes to save three puppies.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Call 112,a social media handle dedicated to handle emergency services in the state.

The incident took place in Amroha. The residents of the area noticed that three puppies had fallen into a well. And they informed the Call 112. And a policemen climbed the well to rescue the puppies.

The photo shared on january 22 has collected hundreds of likes. many netizens has come praising the kind act.