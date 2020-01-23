Shashi Tharoor rules out Kerala assemblies anti CAA move as a’Political gesture’,”States have no role”

Shashi Tharoor said state assemblies passing legislation against CAA is just a ‘Political gesture’ as individual states of Indian union has nothing to do with Indian citizenship.

However, the lawmaker from Trivandrum said that in the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed nationwide NRC, the states will have a vital part as it will be their officials who will conduct the exercise because the Centre doesn’t have the required manpower. He was clarifying the NPR procedures will be implemented only if a state cooperates with the Union government. Shashi Tharoor added, “Obviously no state can give Indian citizenship, State has nothing to do with the implementation of CAA”.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that the state will not participate in the proposed NRC data collection.