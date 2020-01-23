Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Asuran’ begins

Superstar Venkatesh has begun shooting for the upcoming Telugu revenge thriller Naarappa, a remake of Dhanush-starrer Tamil blockbuster Asuran.The film went on the floors Wednesday in Anantpur.

Naarappa will see Venkatesh play a character across two decades. In the present-day portions, he plays a much-older version of the character, with grownup kids. In flashback, he essays the younger version of his character.

While Venkatesh will reprise Dhanush’s role from the original, Priyamani will slip into the shoes of Manju Warrier’s character from Asuran. Mani Sharma has been roped in to compose music.

Based on the popular Tamil novel Vekkai, the Tamil original was a blockbuster on release last year, with over Rs 100 crore in gross earnings.