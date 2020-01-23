The trailer of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon is trending: Watch it

The trailer of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon has been released online. The trailer is trending and is getting positive responses.

The film ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ is directed by script writer Sachi. Sachy has teamed up with Prithviraj and Biju Menon earlier on ‘Anarkali’ which was a superhit. ‘Anarkali’ was the first film directed by Sachi.

‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ narrates the story of a conflict between a police constable and a retired soldier over a legal issue. Biju Menon plays Ayyappan nair a middle aged police constable and Prithviraj plays Koshy Kurien a soldier retired from Army.

Ranjith, Anna Reshma Rajan, Siddique, Anu Mohan, Sabumon Abdusamad, Anil Nedumangad, Shaju Sreedhar are also part of the crew. The film is bankrolled by director Ranjith and P.M.Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion Picture Company.