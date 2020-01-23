‘ Tukde-tukde gang are running the government and dividing the nation’:Congress MP Shashi Tharoor 

Former union minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor came down heavily at the BJP led union government. The Congress MP mocked at the union government by saying that the tukde-tukde gang still exists and they are ruling the government and dividing the nation.

“The tukde-tukde gang does exist. They are running the Government and dividing the nation”, tweeted Shashi Tharoor.

The tukde-tukde gang does exist. They are running the Government and dividing the nation. pic.twitter.com/s4AaZKJLzH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 21, 2020

Earlier the Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that there did not exist any tukde-tukde gang in the country. MHA replied to a Right To Information Act (RTI) query raised by an activist.

Tukde-Tukde gang is usage coined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Amit Shah alleged that tukde-tukde gang were behind the anti-CAA protests. Later BJP leaders also used this term to blame the liberal-left thinkers and people who criticize the Modi government.