Weather alert issued by police in UAE: Details inside

Jan 23, 2020, 07:15 pm IST
Police in UAE has issued an advisory about unstable weather in the country on Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi police urged all drivers to drive carefully with caution as visibility will be reduced due to sand and dust.

Sharjah police also issued a similar advisory in which the police urged all drivers to drive carefully. The Sharjah police urged all drivers to leave suitable distance between vehicles and to follow traffic rules and signs.

