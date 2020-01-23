‘What is the relation between ‘Sindoor’ and crows: See the social media trolls

What is the relation between Sindoor (bindhi) and crows. ” I have two daughters and i wear this sindoor on my forehead only for their safety,that no ‘Kakkas’ ( local word for Muslim men) will dare to touch them”, these are the words used by a women which become viral on social media on Wednesday.

This purely anti-Muslim remark of the lady has ignited controversy on social media. And now social media has came mocking this hatred speech by making trolls of it. The social media is flooded with trolls on the issue. ‘

The incident took place on Wednesday at Ernakulam. A programmed supporting CAA was held at a temple in Kaloor. A woman came opposing it. A group of women reacted harshly to it. They even tried to assault Anjith Aumesh, the lady who protested against the programme conducted by a right-wing organisation. ” Are you a Hindu?, Would not hesitate to kill you”, the group of women attacked verbally Anjitha.

See the trolls: